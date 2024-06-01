McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $439,788.60 in Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

McKesson Trading Up 1.4 %

MCK opened at $569.09 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $373.28 and a 1-year high of $570.59. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $541.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.89.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.