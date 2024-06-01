McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Sells $439,788.60 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2024

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

McKesson Trading Up 1.4 %

MCK opened at $569.09 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $373.28 and a 1-year high of $570.59. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $541.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.89.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.