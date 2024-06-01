MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Trading Down 0.9%

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$11.58 and last traded at C$11.62. 426,754 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 236,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on MDA Space from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MDA Space from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MDA Space from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.14.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of C$209.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$210.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.5601118 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. MDA Space’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.47%.

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.01, for a total transaction of C$1,500,660.00. Insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

