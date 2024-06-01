Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Shares Up 3.7%

Shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) shot up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.34. 6,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Meridian Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $115.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.68 million. Meridian had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRBK. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Meridian by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 782,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 4.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Meridian during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

