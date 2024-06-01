Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,500 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the April 30th total of 603,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

MTH traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.35. 390,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,677. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $23,106,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $25,495,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 39,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.