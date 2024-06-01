Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,500 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the April 30th total of 603,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Meritage Homes Stock Performance
MTH traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.35. 390,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,677. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $189.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.75.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $1.52. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $23,106,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $25,495,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 39,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Company Profile
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Meritage Homes
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.