Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $29.43 million and $998,815.87 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000384 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004152 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

