MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $447.74 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $78.74 or 0.00116259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $447.74 million and approximately $18.68 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011254 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,743.41 or 1.00022835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00012004 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004017 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000489 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 77.4528242 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 247 active market(s) with $20,798,999.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

