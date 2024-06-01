MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) PT Raised to $2,047.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1,590.00 to $2,047.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $1,875.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,793.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $1,524.49 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy has a 12-month low of $266.00 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of -227.54 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,448.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $981.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $115.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%.

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total transaction of $5,999,621.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total transaction of $2,598,472.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,472.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.55, for a total value of $5,999,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,427 shares of company stock worth $81,073,228. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

