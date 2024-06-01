Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,126 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,212,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:MAA traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,523,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,613. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 123.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.47.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

