Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the April 30th total of 2,380,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $248,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 77,640 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 61,658 shares during the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,648. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

