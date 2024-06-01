MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109,621 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 220,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $3,430,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 972,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 37.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 327,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NXE stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,596,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,923. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -777.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NexGen Energy ( NYSE:NXE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Haywood Securities upgraded NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NexGen Energy in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

See Also

