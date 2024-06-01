MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,280,000. AGCO makes up about 1.2% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGCO. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AGCO by 51,266.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in AGCO by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.33. The company had a trading volume of 802,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

