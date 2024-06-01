MMCAP International Inc. SPC Sells 22,800 Shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC cut its holdings in shares of POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.60% of POET Technologies worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ POET traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 375,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,990. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.37. POET Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.38.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

