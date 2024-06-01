Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Modine Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 0.5 %

MOD opened at $100.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.75. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.44 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 16,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $1,606,656.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,396.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Invst LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $1,739,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 69,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

