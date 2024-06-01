MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Announces $0.33 Dividend

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3299 per share on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Trading Up 1.9 %
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $6.51.
