Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,413,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,067 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,311,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 38.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,264,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,531,000 after purchasing an additional 900,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. 7,977,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,134,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.