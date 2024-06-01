Monero (XMR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45.28 Million

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Monero has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and approximately $45.28 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $150.72 or 0.00222577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,444,407 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

