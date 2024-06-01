MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Rating Increased to Hold at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDB. Tigress Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $374.29.

MongoDB Stock Down 23.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $236.06 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $225.25 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.77.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 17,160 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total transaction of $5,973,567.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,698,272.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in MongoDB by 279.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

