MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.460-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $460.0 million-$464.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $470.4 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.300 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $374.29.

MongoDB Stock Down 23.9 %

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $73.94 on Friday, hitting $236.06. 10,987,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,161. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $225.25 and a 1 year high of $509.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.77. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of -84.01 and a beta of 1.19.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total value of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock worth $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

