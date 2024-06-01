MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.00.

MSM stock opened at $85.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $83.77 and a one year high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

