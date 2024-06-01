MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MultiMetaVerse Trading Down 14.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MMV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 279,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,366. MultiMetaVerse has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.
About MultiMetaVerse
