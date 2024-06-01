MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:MMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the April 30th total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MultiMetaVerse Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 279,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,366. MultiMetaVerse has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.98.

About MultiMetaVerse

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited operates as an animation and entertainment company in the People's Republic of China. It offers a product portfolio, including animated content, comic books, short videos, collectibles, stationery, consumer products, and mobile games under the Aotu World brand, as well as action figures, stuffed dolls, apparel, costumes, trading cards, and other collectibles and functional items.

