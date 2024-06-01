MVM Partners LLC Takes $134.88 Million Position in Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)

MVM Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,886,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,879,000. Paragon 28 comprises 78.6% of MVM Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. MVM Partners LLC owned 13.16% of Paragon 28 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paragon 28 by 27.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 66,473 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,584,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,888,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the third quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNA traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. 2,527,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,220. Paragon 28, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,692,683.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paragon 28 from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNA

Paragon 28 Profile

(Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.