My DeFi Pet One Day Volume Reaches $63,294.00 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $63,294.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004200 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

