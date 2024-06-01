Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Short Interest Update

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 688.0 days.
Nanosonics Stock Performance
Nanosonics stock remained flat at $1.92 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Nanosonics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $3.35.
About Nanosonics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nanosonics
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Nanosonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanosonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.