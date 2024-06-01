Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Short Interest Update

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the April 30th total of 172,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 688.0 days.

Nanosonics Stock Performance

Nanosonics stock remained flat at $1.92 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Nanosonics has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $3.35.

About Nanosonics

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infection prevention company in Australia and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories, as well as research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

