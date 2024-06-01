Navcoin Market Cap Hits $2.59 Million (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $26,043.40 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

