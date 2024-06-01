nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5 million-$544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.6 million. nCino also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.65-0.68 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Shares of NCNO opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32. nCino has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $123.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $992,944.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,114,061 shares of company stock worth $39,096,813 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

