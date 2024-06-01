Needham & Company LLC Increases Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target to $80.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s current price.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James downgraded Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

PSTG stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.04, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.15. Pure Storage has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $68.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,012,461.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $2,012,461.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,389,852.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,266,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 295.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

