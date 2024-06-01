Needham & Company LLC Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $30.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.84.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,760.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,363. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

