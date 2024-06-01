Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Baird R W downgraded Toast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average is $20.66. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.50 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toast will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $57,821.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,078,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,010 shares of company stock valued at $6,001,260 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

