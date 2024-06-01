Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for C3.ai (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on C3.ai from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Get C3.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on C3.ai

C3.ai Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of AI stock opened at $29.57 on Thursday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.92 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C3.ai

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 2,547.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 896,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 862,811 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,166,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after buying an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 568,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.