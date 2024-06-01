NETSTREIT Corp. (NTST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 14th

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

NETSTREIT has increased its dividend payment by an average of 354.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. NETSTREIT has a dividend payout ratio of 256.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NETSTREIT to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 192.91, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.34. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Get Our Latest Report on NTST

Insider Activity at NETSTREIT

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Todd Minnis sold 6,250 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $111,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,011.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.