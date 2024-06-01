New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Head to Head Review

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) and Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Found Gold and Skeena Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Found Gold N/A N/A -$59.18 million ($0.30) -11.60 Skeena Resources N/A N/A -$80.73 million ($1.02) -4.35

New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skeena Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

New Found Gold has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skeena Resources has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Found Gold and Skeena Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Found Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Skeena Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

New Found Gold currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.62%. Skeena Resources has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 305.41%. Given Skeena Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skeena Resources is more favorable than New Found Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Skeena Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Skeena Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares New Found Gold and Skeena Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Found Gold N/A -123.65% -99.05% Skeena Resources N/A -87.83% -63.67%

Summary

Skeena Resources beats New Found Gold on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as Prolific Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Skeena Resources Limited in June 1990. Skeena Resources Limited was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

