NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Lifted by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 119.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.4% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.83 on Friday, hitting $80.02. 16,196,032 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,890. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.31.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.