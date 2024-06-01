Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on June 14th

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Nicolet Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Nicolet Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $6.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NIC stock opened at $80.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $86.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average is $79.72.

Insider Transactions at Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.02). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $82.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $163,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,895.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $88.00 to $82.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Hovde Group upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.88.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

