Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,983,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 2,368,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29,830.0 days.
Nihon M&A Center Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NHMAF remained flat at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. Nihon M&A Center has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.23.
About Nihon M&A Center
