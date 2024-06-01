Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,983,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the April 30th total of 2,368,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29,830.0 days.

Nihon M&A Center Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NHMAF remained flat at $4.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.48. Nihon M&A Center has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

About Nihon M&A Center

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

