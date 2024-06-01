Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Director Claude Mongeau Purchases 5,650 Shares of Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) Director Claude Mongeau bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $221.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NSC stock opened at $224.43 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,623,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,001,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,072 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629,330 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,699,371,000 after acquiring an additional 264,031 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,986,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,525,699,000 after acquiring an additional 124,362 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,752,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $956,285,000 after purchasing an additional 347,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,073,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $605,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

