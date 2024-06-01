Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,140,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $224,639,000 after purchasing an additional 119,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.78.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,639. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

