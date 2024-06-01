Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Lifted to “Buy” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Truist Financial increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 136.20% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth approximately $1,824,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after acquiring an additional 34,788 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

