Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $135.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

