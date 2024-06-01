NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.88.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get NovoCure alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVCR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure

NovoCure Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NovoCure by 6.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 826.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 98,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 87,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $82.64.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a negative return on equity of 50.35%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

About NovoCure

(Get Free Report

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.