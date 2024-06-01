NSUR COIN 24 Hour Volume Tops $440.41 (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and $440.41 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.

[Telegram](https://t.me/NSURco)

[Whitepaper](https://www.nsurcoin.com/WhitePaper)”

NSUR COIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

