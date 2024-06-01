NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Mark A. Stevens Sells 9,939 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Stevens sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,130.17, for a total transaction of $11,232,759.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,025,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,643,502.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVDA opened at $1,096.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $913.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $725.10. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $373.56 and a 1-year high of $1,158.19. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Shares of NVIDIA are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after acquiring an additional 910,009 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $910.00 to $1,085.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.49.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

