Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance
OVLY opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.38%.
Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
