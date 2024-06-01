Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Performance

OVLY opened at $23.82 on Wednesday. Oak Valley Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.52.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Institutional Trading of Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the third quarter worth $55,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 44.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

