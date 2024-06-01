Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 1st. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $678.60 million and $21.83 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,796.43 or 0.05609582 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00053028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00017849 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003105 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.10001915 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $48,769,268.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.