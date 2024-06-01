OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Shares Down 24.3%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 24.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). 364,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 431,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

OKYO Pharma Trading Down 24.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.40.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

