Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $38,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,038,597,000 after buying an additional 251,289 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,397,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,725,000 after buying an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $495,387,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,015,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,474,000 after buying an additional 52,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $393,397,000 after buying an additional 68,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $175.25. 2,655,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.00 and a twelve month high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

