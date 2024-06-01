Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Olympic Steel has increased its dividend by an average of 84.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Olympic Steel has a payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Olympic Steel to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Olympic Steel Stock Up 0.8 %

ZEUS stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.26. Olympic Steel has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $73.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $526.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.80 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

