OMG Network 24-Hour Volume Reaches $10.90 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $98.75 million and $10.90 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00053045 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00017803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012301 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000965 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

