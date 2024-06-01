Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading 10% Higher

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 25,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 159,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

