ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,411,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.18. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

