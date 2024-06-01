Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16. 28,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Orbsat Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Orbsat

(Get Free Report)

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orbsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.